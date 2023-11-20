Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and so are the fall-like temps for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s Sunday! The Valley was once again back into the mid-70s for our highs. There were partly sunny skies with some breezy winds, but overall, it was a nice day. Highs will be in the mid-70s this week, making for nice fall-like afternoons for the Phoenix area.

It was a scary situation up in the high country on Sunday morning as the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Star Valley, northeast of Payson. Check out our news coverage to see the damage. We are waiting for the NWS report to see how strong it was.

On Sunday, we are tracking a 20% chance for another round of rain in northern Arizona. There is also a wind advisory for the mountain areas into Sunday evening. Far north and far northeastern Arizona will have a chance to see some wintery mix with the rain.

For the Valley this week, we will stay in the mid-70s. On Thanksgiving, highs will be around 75 with cloudy skies. This week, the lows will be in the low 50s, making for chilly mornings.

