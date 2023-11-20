Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Car maintinance advice if you’re traveling in, out of Arizona this Thanksgiving

An estimated 1 out of 5 drivers are behind on their oil change and tire rotation.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Over 1 million Arizonans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year — a new record for the state — and most of you will be traveling by car! However, is your car ready for the trip?

A new Carfax report shows nearly 30% of drivers are behind on their oil changes, 44% haven’t had their tires rotated as required and about 1 out of 5 are behind on both. So, we had Frank Leutz with Desert Car Care in Cave Creek on Good Morning Arizona to offer some advice to make sure your car is road-trip ready.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Latest News

Using everyday household items you likely already have to clean out that coffee stain.
Queen of Clean: Getting coffee stains out with household items
This year’s festival has a bunch of new features for VIP platinum experience fans.
Here’s a list of performers for the 2024 Country Thunder music festival in Florence
For people flying, Thanksgiving week had the potential to become messy at the nation’s biggest...
The hassle and hustle of Thanksgiving travel to and from Arizona in 2023
Holiday traveling is a big pain in the you know what. That's why Jared is here with some tips...
Now Boarding: Thanksgiving travel tips for you, Arizona