Suspect ‘down’ after police shooting in Phoenix

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:07 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a suspect is down after a police shooting in central Phoenix early Monday morning.

There were initial reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. in the area of Interstate 17 and Thomas Road. At this time, details are limited, but authorities confirmed no officers were injured. A heavy police presence could be seen from a nearby Jack In The Box fast food restaurant but it’s unclear where specifically the shooting took place.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more details. Check back for updates.

