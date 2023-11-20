Suspect ‘down’ after police shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a suspect is down after a police shooting in central Phoenix early Monday morning.

There were initial reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. in the area of Interstate 17 and Thomas Road. At this time, details are limited, but authorities confirmed no officers were injured. A heavy police presence could be seen from a nearby Jack In The Box fast food restaurant but it’s unclear where specifically the shooting took place.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more details. Check back for updates.

Editor’s Note: Arizona’s Family is working on restoring on-air news programming by 6 a.m. We’ll have a live report from the scene. Click/tap here for available livestreams.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.