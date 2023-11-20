Your Life
St. Mary’s is distributing Thanksgiving meals before the holiday; here’s how to help

The Valley nonprofit is making a difference to make sure no family celebrates the holidays without food on their table. (Sponsored by Papa Murphy's)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix has begun distributing Thanksgiving meals and is expected to serve up to 12,000 people between their two locations thorough the holiday. However, the food bank is urging people to donate if they can since they are 3,700 turkeys short of their goal.

Jerry Brown with St. Mary’s said they’ve seen an increase in demand this year with inflation putting a squeeze on Valley families. Big time donors in Phoenix Police and Arizona Diamondbacks are helping their cause but still need donations from you in order for no person to go hungry this holiday. Click/tap here to learn more.

