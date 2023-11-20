Queen of Clean: Getting coffee stains out with household items

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We’ve all had this happen sometimes. You’re up in the morning, getting ready for work, eating breakfast and drinking a cup of coffee and you tip your cup a little bit too far when you’re taking a sip. Now, your shirt is stained with coffee.

The Queen of Clean, Linda Cobb, has some tips on how to clean out that stain with stuff you might already have in your home. Here are some items she uses.

White Vinegar

Just pour a little on the stain, rub it in, let it soak and let the vinegar do its thing.

Shaving Cream

It’s basically soap and can be used in an emergency — a dab on the stain and let it sit a little while to absorb into the shirt.

