Police: Woman shot by police in Chandler had a toy gun, prior felony arrest

Police say they learned the gun Renata Eldred had in her van was a toy after an officer shot...
Police say they learned the gun Renata Eldred had in her van was a toy after an officer shot her in a Chandler mall parking lot on Nov. 17, 2023.(Arizona's Family / Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman shot by police in a Chandler mall parking lot on Friday evening had a toy gun and was impaired, police say.

Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family say 50-year-old Renata Eldred confronted a couple she didn’t know and yelled “Palestine” and repeatedly called one of them “coward” as they walked to their car in the lot in the southeast corner of Ray Road and Priest Drive. One of them called 911. Eldred walked away from the couple but continued yelling at other people. She eventually went into her gray van in the parking lot.

When an officer arrived, he walked to the van’s passenger side to speak with her through the open window. He then noticed a gun lying on the passenger seat and told Eldred to raise her hands and not touch the gun. She reportedly ignored the officer and started reaching for the handgun. Documents say the officer feared for his life, and he shot Eldred in the upper part of her chest. She eventually surrendered when more officers arrived and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Once she was released, she was taken to the Chandler Police Department. During an interview with police, she said the gun on the seat was a toy and that she last had a drink at 4 a.m. that morning, 14 hours before the incident. During a search of the van, police confirmed they found a toy gun.

Eldred was booked into Maricopa County jail for aggravated assault of a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She was denied bail because she was already on release for a prior felony charge of aggravated assault. Police say she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

