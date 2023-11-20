Phoenix Suns finish on top of the Utah Jazz in double overtime, 140-137

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a fight to the finish for the Phoenix Suns as they went up against the Utah Jazz on Saturday and took another win, 140-137.

The Suns were shorthanded again as Bradley Beal will be out for the next several weeks due to an injury. Phoenix was led in scoring by Kevin Durant, who tallied 39 points in 46 minutes of action. Lauri Markkanen paced the Jazz with 38 points. The Suns were in the lead, 115-113, up until the last few seconds of the fourth quarter when the Jazz scored another two points, tying the score and sending the game into overtime. The Jazz tied the score again at 127-127 within the last second, sending the game into double overtime. Ultimately, it was the Suns who came up on top, winning 140-137.

With the win, the Suns improved to 7-6 on the season. The Suns are back in action at the Footprint Center on Tuesday when they play the Portland Trailblazers at 7 p.m. for an In-Season Tournament. You can watch Tuesday’s game live on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Network.

