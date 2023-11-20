Your Life
Phoenix family remembers 19-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

A memorial has been made for a man who just turned 19 and was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Phoenix.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Family gathered around on the side of the road in Phoenix, lighting candles and laying down flowers and pictures. On Saturday evening, 19-year-old Matthew Allen-Winchester was riding his motorcycle south on Cave Creek Road and collided with a driver who was going from one side of the street to the other, just south of Greenway Road. Allen-Winchester was taken to the hospital but died shortly after. “There are no words in the English language that can describe the pain that someone feels when they lose a loved one,” said older brother Robert Allen.

Allen-Winchester’s family said he was kind, loving, and driven. After his 19th birthday almost two weeks ago, he found a career in demolition and welding. “He had his whole life ahead of him. (He) didn’t have a chance to get married, have kids, or raise any of his own. It isn’t fair,” Allen said. While the family mourns the death of a life taken too soon, they say they’ll always remember him as the little boy who loved his motorcycles. “I wish I could have told you I love you one more time, and I’m going to miss you so much,” said sister-in-law Krystal Allen.

Police are still investigating to determine if there are other factors that led up to the crash. The family said they are planning a funeral for Allen-Winchester in the coming weeks.

