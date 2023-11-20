Perfect Thanksgiving Day weather for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We had an interesting weather weekend that featured up to ¾” of rain in the Valley on Saturday and a land spout that touched down briefly in Star Valley near Payson, causing some minor damage to several homes. The National Weather Service out of Flagstaff determined the damage was equivalent to an EF1 tornado with peak winds of about 100 miles an hour. However, that estimate may be a bit high. These “cold air” type funnels are weak cousins to the tornadoes formed by supercell thunderstorms in the Midwest and South.

The rest of this week should be quiet as we head toward Thanksgiving on Thursday. Look for highs in the mid-to-upper 70s through Friday, with a cool down next weekend as a storm passes to the north of Arizona. That storm may provide a chance for some rain or snow in northern and eastern Arizona on Saturday and Sunday, but it doesn’t look like it will be much of a weather maker for the Valley, except for breezes and cooler temperatures.

At Sky Harbor Airport, we got .14″ of an inch of rain Saturday morning. Our monthly total is at .23″ of an inch. We’re still way behind on our rainfall for the year.

