Motorcyclist dead after crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in north Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle near Bell Road and 25th Street, just east of Cave Creek Road. Officers found the motorcycle rider, identified as 28-year-old Christian Dupont, with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Police say the other car remained on the scene after the collision.

Detectives say Dupont was going east on Bell Road when he collided with a car that was turning left onto 25th Street. Additional details on what led to the crash are under investigation.

