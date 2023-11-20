Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man linked to Arizona teen Alicia Navarro pleads not guilty to possessing child sexual abuse images

Edmund Davis, 36, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of children for images that...
Edmund Davis, 36, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of children for images that were found on a cellphone in his apartment.(Hill County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVRE, MT (AP) — A Montana man who had been living with a teenager who disappeared from her home in Arizona four years ago pleaded not guilty Monday to child sexual abuse charges lodged against him based on images that authorities said they found on his cellphone.

Since his Oct. 23 arrest, Edmund Davis, 36, has been held on $1 million bail on two felony counts of the sexual abuse of children. His public defender, Casey Moore, said he would file a motion for a bail reduction hearing after speaking with Davis’ father and the prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Dan Guzynski.

No further hearings were immediately scheduled.

Authorities have not said whether Davis is considered a suspect in the disappearance of Alicia Navarro in September 2019. Navarro left a note behind when she vanished from her home days before her 15th birthday, sparking a massive search that included the FBI. She was almost 19 when she walked into the Havre, Montana, police station in July and said she wanted to be removed from the missing persons list.

In investigating the circumstances that led Navarro to be in Havre — nearly 1,400 miles from her childhood home in Glendale— law enforcement officers in Arizona obtained warrants that they said led to the discovery of the images of child sexual abuse on Davis’ cellphone, court records said. Some of the images involved infants and toddlers and some were computer-generated, according to court records.

Davis is charged with possessing images of a child or children under the age of 12 engaged in actual or simulated sexual conduct, which carries a mandatory sentence of 25 to 100 years in prison. He is also charged with possessing images of the sexual abuse of children under the age of 16, which carries a sentence of four to 100 years in prison.

Over the years, Navarro’s mother, Jessica Nuñez, said that her daughter, who was diagnosed with autism, may have been lured away by someone she met online. When she disappeared in 2019, Navarro took only her laptop and cellphone.

Neighbors said Davis had been living with Navarro for at least a year. In July, after her reappearance had been made public, an Associated Press reporter spoke with a young woman at the Havre apartment who looked and sounded like Navarro, but she didn’t give her name and said she wanted to be left alone.

The couple moved out of the apartment days after the news media reported their location, neighbors told the AP.

Trent Steele, a private investigator who assisted Nuñez in the search for Navarro through the Miami-based nonprofit Anti-Predator Project, said last month that Navarro was “in a safe place,” without disclosing the particulars.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Latest News

Police are looking into what led up to a shooting that left two people with life-threatening...
Shooting leaves 2 people seriously hurt in Glendale
It happened at 51st Avenue and Northern.
Two people shot near Glendale intersection
Police say they learned the gun Renata Eldred had in her van was a toy after an officer shot...
Police: Woman shot by police in Chandler had a toy gun, prior felony arrest
Ball was hired in 2018 to replace Jerome Souers, who stepped down after 21 seasons. He served...
Northern Arizona fires football coach Chris Ball after 5 seasons