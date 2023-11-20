Man dead after being pulled from Salt River in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being pulled out of the Salt River in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire crews were called out to a reported drowning at the Salt River near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road around 5:30 p.m. Crews arrived and found a man in the river. Phoenix Fire officials say the man was unconscious and not breathing. He died at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released, and an investigation into the man’s death is underway by the Phoenix Police Department.

