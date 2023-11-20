Your Life
Man allegedly impersonated police officer at Prescott Valley Walmart

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A northern Arizona man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer earlier this month in Prescott Valley.

Officers responded to the Walmart off Glassford Hill Road, north of Florentine Road, on Saturday, Nov. 11, after someone reported that a man was driving a truck with flashing red and blue lights in the parking lot. The 911 caller told dispatchers that a man, later identified as Kenneth Gregory of Chino Valley, was talking to a woman who was panhandling on the corner. Police say Gregory had a badge and identified himself as a police officer. After the 911 caller told Gregory that she was calling the police, Gregory reportedly took off, but the witness was able to note the license plate on the back of the truck.

A short time later, officers with Chino Valley and Prescott Valley both arrived at Gregory’s house and arrested him without incident. On social media, detectives noted that several pieces of evidence were recovered at the home, including a badge, gun, and flashing police lights. In the State of Arizona, impersonating a police officer is a class six felony.

A booking photo for Gregory was not immediately released. Authorities are now asking anyone with information or who may have had contact with Gregory to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.

