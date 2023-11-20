Man accused of killing brother, hiding body after fight at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is accused of killing his brother, cleaning up the evidence and hiding the body after a fight at their Phoenix home.

Court documents say that on Nov. 11, 44-year-old Michael Morgan attacked his brother at their home near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road, where they live with their mother and older brother.

According to the police, the victim’s mother and young daughter witnessed the fight, which started in the dining room. The mother said that the victim was controlling the fight and hit Morgan multiple times, then went outside. After cleaning his injuries, Morgan followed his bother outside, where the two started arguing again. Court documents say that the mother soon saw Morgan leave in his SUV but did not know where his brother was. The family told police that the victim wouldn’t leave behind his daughter, eyeglasses, or false teeth.

The victim’s adult son soon arrived at the home and could not find his father after calling several times, as it seemed his phone had been turned off. Police say the son searched the backyard and found blood that appeared to have been cleaned with a water hose. There was also blood on the victim’s car and hat.

The next day, the mother called the Phoenix Police Department to file a missing persons report after checking the area and hospitals for her son. Court docs say that the mother called Phoenix PD to come to their home, and Morgan left after being told the police were called again.

Police say that the victim’s son confronted Morgan about the blood he found in the backyard, and Morgan said he and his brother got into a fight, and he didn’t know where his brother was when he left the home that evening.

According to police, between the time of the fights and when officers arrived at the home on Nov. 12, Morgan cleaned up the scene with chemicals. Police tracked the victim’s phone, which showed that the phone left at the same time Morgan left the home on Nov. 11 and was turned off later that night.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, police found and arrested Morgan in Queen Creek. Police say Morgan’s SUV was processed, and evidence of a crime was found inside. Morgan was interviewed by police and denied he was responsible for the disappearance of his brother. Police have not identified the victim or said if his body was found.

Morgan was booked into jail and faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, abandoning/concealing a dead body, and tampering with evidence.

