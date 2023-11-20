Here’s a list of performers for the 2024 Country Thunder music festival in Florence
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s time to go boot and hat shopping! Country Thunder has just announced its 2024 line-up for the iconic music festival held in Florence.
Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Joe Wetzel will headline the star-studded country event, scheduled for Apr. 11 to Apr. 14. Tickets are on sale now. General admission starts at $300 with upgrade options available for additional parking, camping experiences and much more!
Last year’s artists featured Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Dierks Bentley. Click here for past lineups. Click/tap here for more information on this year’s event.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.