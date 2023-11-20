Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Here’s a list of performers for the 2024 Country Thunder music festival in Florence

This year’s festival has a bunch of new features for VIP platinum experience fans.
This year’s festival has a bunch of new features for VIP platinum experience fans.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s time to go boot and hat shopping! Country Thunder has just announced its 2024 line-up for the iconic music festival held in Florence.

Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Joe Wetzel will headline the star-studded country event, scheduled for Apr. 11 to Apr. 14. Tickets are on sale now. General admission starts at $300 with upgrade options available for additional parking, camping experiences and much more!

Get excited, country fans!
Get excited, country fans!(Arizona's Family/Country Thunder)

Last year’s artists featured Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Dierks Bentley. Click here for past lineups. Click/tap here for more information on this year’s event.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Latest News

For people flying, Thanksgiving week had the potential to become messy at the nation’s biggest...
The hassle and hustle of Thanksgiving travel to and from Arizona in 2023
Holiday traveling is a big pain in the you know what. That's why Jared is here with some tips...
Now Boarding: Thanksgiving travel tips for you, Arizona
"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham calls her Christmas special for Apple TV+ a reflection of...
The Buzz: 'Ted Lasso' star's Apple TV+ Christmas special
Founder and CEO of SugarJam The Southern Kitchen in Scottsdale has some insightful tips on...
Making the perfect pie for Thanksgiving with Scottsdale baker