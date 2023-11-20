Here’s a list of performers for the 2024 Country Thunder music festival in Florence

FLORENCE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s time to go boot and hat shopping! Country Thunder has just announced its 2024 line-up for the iconic music festival held in Florence.

Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Joe Wetzel will headline the star-studded country event, scheduled for Apr. 11 to Apr. 14. Tickets are on sale now. General admission starts at $300 with upgrade options available for additional parking, camping experiences and much more!

Get excited, country fans! (Arizona's Family/Country Thunder)

Last year’s artists featured Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Dierks Bentley. Click here for past lineups. Click/tap here for more information on this year’s event.

