Goodyear community holds vigil for woman who died in car accident

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens gathered in Goodyear Sunday afternoon for a vigil and balloon release for 28-year-old Breanna Moreno. “It’s tragedy you know. Something that we didn’t expect to happen,” said Moreno’s best friend Mariah Romero.

Moreno died early Friday morning after crashing her car into a palm tree near Litchfield Road and Palm Valley Boulevard. Moreno was brought to the hospital but passed away shortly after. “I couldn’t even breathe for a second. It hurt a lot,” said her sister Lisset Moreno.

Loved by so many, Moreno had a passion for softball, and recently took a new job as a corrections officer. “She always wore that uniform very proud,” said friend Meloney Ramos. While her death shocked many within the Goodyear community-- her family says her memory will never be forgotten. “Long live Breanna. We’re going to miss you. You’re family, your friends. Everyone is going to miss you,” Ramos said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police say speeding could have been a factor in the crash. Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to contact the Goodyear Police Department at (623) 932-1220.

