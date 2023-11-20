Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

F1 fans file class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 fans filed a class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula One fans upset at being forced to leave the Las Vegas Grand Prix venue early Friday morning before the start of the second practice session filed a class-action lawsuit.

Las Vegas-based Dimopoulos Law Firm and co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting filed the lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix and its owner, Liberty Media, in Nevada state court seeking at least $30,000 in damages.

Those who bought tickets to race’s opening night saw just nine minutes of action Thursday night before Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover and damaged his Ferrari. Race officials inspected the course, which resulted in a 2 1/2-hour delay for the second session, which began at 2:30 a.m. local time Friday. They also extended the practice session from an hour to 90 minutes.

Race officials have since offered a $200 discount at the official gift shop, but only for those who held single-night tickets Thursday. The majority of fans have three-day passes.

Nevada residents at shortened F1 practice receive $200 ‘fan appreciation’ voucher

F1 President Stefano Domenicali and Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, issued a statement Friday saying they closed the track to spectators for safety and legal reasons.

“We have all been to events, like concerts, games and even other Formula 1 races, that have been canceled because of factors like weather or technical issues,” the statement read. “It happens, and we hope people will understand.”

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix off to rough start, as Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Latest News

Watch the Phoenix Suns take on the Portland Trailblazers Tuesday at 7pm on Arizona's Family 3TV...
Phoenix hosts Portland after overtime win against Utah
Ball was hired in 2018 to replace Jerome Souers, who stepped down after 21 seasons. He served...
Northern Arizona fires football coach Chris Ball after 5 seasons
This year’s Ironman Arizona triathlon had over 1,700 athletes from 38 countries, regions,...
Chandler man, Colorado woman are top finishers at 2023 Ironman Arizona race
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after throwing an incomplete...
C.J. Stroud leads Texans to 21-16 win over Cardinals despite throwing season-high 3 interceptions