Cool day with breezy conditions in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice and cool day is ahead in Phoenix, with temperatures in the mid-70s. Our storm system that brought rain to the state has moved to the east, and we will be dry for today and the remainder of the week.

Plan on breezy conditions in western and northern Arizona as our trough exits the state and high pressure builds in.

Highs will attempt to get to the low 80s for Tuesday in Phoenix, but another dry system will swing in, knocking us back down to the mid-70s. As for Thanksgiving, highs will be around 76 degrees in Phoenix with dry conditions.

We will pick up a bit as we go into the weekend, with highs in the low 70s.

