Chandler man, Colorado woman are top finishers at 2023 Ironman Arizona race

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Over a thousand triathletes from around the country woke up early and gathered in Tempe to compete in Sunday’s 19th edition of the Paradox Ironman Arizona triathlon.

This year’s Ironman Arizona triathlon had over 1,700 athletes from 38 countries, regions, territories, and all 50 states. But two U.S. athletes, including an Arizona resident, were the top finishers. John Dzierzbicki of Chandler crossed the finish line first, completing the race in 8 hours, 17 minutes, and one second. For the women, Maggie Walsh of Littleton, Colorado, finished in the top spot, with a time of 9 hours, 33 minutes, and 48 seconds.

The Valley of the Sun provided a stunning backdrop for the athletes as they embarked on a 2.4-mile swim in Tempe Town Lake, a 112-mile bike course through the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community and Beeline Highway, and then a 26.2-mile run through Papago Park and Rio Salado Parkway, before crossing the finish line near Tempe Beach Park.

The 2023 Paradox Ironman Arizona triathlon is part of the VinFast Ironman North American Series and offered age-group qualifying slots to the 2024 VinFast Ironman World Championship, with the women racing in Nice, France on Sept. 22 and the men racing in Kona, Hawaii, on Oct. 26 next year.

The Paradox Ironman Arizona triathlon will return to Tempe on Nov. 17, 2024, for the 20th edition of the race. General registration for the triathlon will open to the public on Nov. 27, 2023. For more 2023 Ironman Arizona results, click here.

