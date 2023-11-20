Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:41 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An 80-year-old Alabama man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his 79-year-old wife.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in Northport, WBRC reports.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Donna Adams. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness, according to police.

Her husband, 80-year-old Gerald Adams, is charged with murder. He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law, which gives Alabama judges the discretion to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Greyson didn't get enough oxygen while he was being born.
Banner Health ordered to pay $31.5 million in malpractice lawsuit for brain-damaged boy
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Latest News

At their peak, Scottsdale Police had about 40 unfilled positions. They’re now down to 20...
Scottsdale PD says pay raise for officers is paying off
FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
This year’s Ironman Arizona triathlon had over 1,700 athletes from 38 countries, regions,...
Chandler man, Colorado woman are top finishers at 2023 Ironman Arizona race
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say