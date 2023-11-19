Valley Metro to possibly put the brakes on ASU student bus service

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The student bus service known as FLASH may be coming to an end. On Wednesday, Valley Metro proposed to put the brake on the services due to a decline in ridership. “We have seen a 92% decline in ridership from ten years ago,” said Susan Tierney, the communications director for Valley Metro.

Since 1994, the FLASH bus service has provided free transportation to 22 different stops across Tempe. Now Valley Metro says this service may no longer be needed. However, some students, like ASU junior Blake Su, have expressed concern about the new proposal. “To find out that such a vital service that’s free for students to use is going to be cut was really detrimental to hear,” Su said.

What has been a reliable and affordable option for students now has some expressing that losing this service may be harder to get around. “It would be really difficult for me to walk two hours a day,” said Rishab Chatty, a senior at ASU.

Others also worry about getting around late at night. “For me when I’m at events at the stadium during the evening, it’s really a matter of safety as well. Using it to go back to campus during the evening when the lot is empty around the stadium which can be dangerous,” Su said.

FLASH bus services are expected to stop running as early as June 2024. Residents can submit public comments on the proposal from now until Dec. 8. The Valley Metro Board of Directors will make a vote in January 2024. For more information on the proposal or to submit public comments, click/tap here.

