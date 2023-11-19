Tornado rips through Star Valley, residents say; NWS Flagstaff investigating
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STAR VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The National Weather Service of Flagstaff will investigate reports earlier Sunday of a possible tornado in Star Valley.
Arizona’s Family viewers have sent photos showing damaged property and homes. We’ve also received video showing debris circling in the air and what appears like a small tornado.
