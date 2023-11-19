Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix and Tucson men arrested for alleged human smuggling in Cochise County

David Castro and Hector Quezada Montanez were booked into the Cochise County jail.
David Castro and Hector Quezada Montanez were booked into the Cochise County jail.(Cochise County Jail)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men were arrested for alleged human smuggling during two separate incidents in Cochise County on Thursday.

Around 8:15 am, the Cochise County Safe Streets Task Force attempted a traffic stop for a car on south Highway 92 near Miller Canyon. Officials say the driver of the car began turning onto side streets and finally stopped near Hereford and Moson roads as the deputy caught up with him.

The deputy approached the driver, 22-year-old Hector Quezada, and his 19-year-old passenger, both Phoenix residents, and learned they were transporting four undocumented immigrants, including a two-year-old child. Montanez and everyone involved were taken to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing. Montanez was taken back to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility and booked on an outstanding warrant from Maricopa County for conspiracy, conducting an illegal enterprise, and possession of fentanyl charges. He remains in the Cochise County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Then, around 3:20 p.m., the Safe Streets Task Force conducted another traffic stop for a car on Highway 90 just outside of Benson.

Deputies learned that 20-year-old David Castro of Tucson was driving two undocumented immigrants in his car. They were taken to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing, and Castro was booked into the Cochise County jail on felony human smuggling charges. Investigations into both human smuggling cases are ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
A shooting in a Peoria neighborhood left a man and a woman dead early Saturday morning, Nov....
Married couple shot to death inside Peoria home; no arrests made

Latest News

K-9 Cliff played a part in Buckeye PD’s outreach, helping educate the community about his...
Buckeye police K-9 retires after 6 years of service
Police in Chandler shot Renata Eldred, 50, after they say she threatened officers with a gun.
Woman out of hospital, arrested after being shot by Chandler police at shopping center
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
3 people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash
A 3-month-old husky got his head stuck in a drainage cinderblock the other day and needed help...
WATCH: 3-month-old husky rescued from wall at Arizona home