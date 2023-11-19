Phoenix and Tucson men arrested for alleged human smuggling in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men were arrested for alleged human smuggling during two separate incidents in Cochise County on Thursday.

Around 8:15 am, the Cochise County Safe Streets Task Force attempted a traffic stop for a car on south Highway 92 near Miller Canyon. Officials say the driver of the car began turning onto side streets and finally stopped near Hereford and Moson roads as the deputy caught up with him.

The deputy approached the driver, 22-year-old Hector Quezada, and his 19-year-old passenger, both Phoenix residents, and learned they were transporting four undocumented immigrants, including a two-year-old child. Montanez and everyone involved were taken to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing. Montanez was taken back to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility and booked on an outstanding warrant from Maricopa County for conspiracy, conducting an illegal enterprise, and possession of fentanyl charges. He remains in the Cochise County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Then, around 3:20 p.m., the Safe Streets Task Force conducted another traffic stop for a car on Highway 90 just outside of Benson.

Deputies learned that 20-year-old David Castro of Tucson was driving two undocumented immigrants in his car. They were taken to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing, and Castro was booked into the Cochise County jail on felony human smuggling charges. Investigations into both human smuggling cases are ongoing.

