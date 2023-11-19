Your Life
Over 150 people rappel down Phoenix skyscraper to raise money for Special Olympics Arizona

More than 150 people geared up to go ‘Over the Edge’ of a skyscraper in downtown Phoenix to raise money for Special Olympics Arizona athletes.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:46 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 150 people geared up to go ‘Over the Edge’ of a skyscraper in downtown Phoenix to raise money for Special Olympics Arizona athletes. On Friday, dozens of Special Olympic athletes, law enforcement officers, local team mascots, and supporters rappelled down the 27-story CityScape building for Special Olympics Arizona’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The event helps raise thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Arizona. By facing their fears and going ‘Over the Edge,’ participants step into the shoes of a Special Olympic athlete who faces adversity and must have the courage to accomplish goals that don’t come easily.

“Terrifying. It’s terrifying. But it’s for a good cause. We like to say that we’re placing ourselves in the shoes of the athletes and they face their fears on the court, in the pool, everyday life situations,” said Shelby Evenson with Special Olympics Arizona.

Each participant must raise at least $1,000 to participate. In the past, Special Olympics Arizona has raised more than $150,000 yearly from Over the Edge events.

