National Weather Service confirms tornado ripped through Star Valley, damaged homes
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAR VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The National Weather Service of Flagstaff confirmed with Arizona’s Family that a tornado was reported in Star Valley on Sunday.
While the NWS survey team is still assessing damage and working on figuring out a rating, Arizona’s Family viewers have sent photos showing damage to multiple properties and homes. One viewer video shows debris circling in the air and what appears like a small tornado.
