National Weather Service confirms tornado ripped through Star Valley, damaged homes

Two viewers sent photos showing damage done to homes from what they said was a tornado that...
Two viewers sent photos showing damage done to homes from what they said was a tornado that went through Star Valley, which is east of Payson, Arizona.(Noah Tassell (left) / Robert Bier (right))
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAR VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The National Weather Service of Flagstaff confirmed with Arizona’s Family that a tornado was reported in Star Valley on Sunday.

While the NWS survey team is still assessing damage and working on figuring out a rating, Arizona’s Family viewers have sent photos showing damage to multiple properties and homes. One viewer video shows debris circling in the air and what appears like a small tornado.

Star Valley, Arizona, resident Donovan Cross sent Arizona's Family video of what he said was a tornado that touched down in front of his house.

