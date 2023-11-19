National Weather Service confirms tornado ripped through Star Valley, damaged homes

STAR VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The National Weather Service of Flagstaff confirmed with Arizona’s Family that a tornado was reported in Star Valley on Sunday.

While the NWS survey team is still assessing damage and working on figuring out a rating, Arizona’s Family viewers have sent photos showing damage to multiple properties and homes. One viewer video shows debris circling in the air and what appears like a small tornado.

Star Valley, Arizona, resident Donovan Cross sent Arizona's Family video of what he said was a tornado that touched down in front of his house.

Wind damage reported earlier today in Star Valley (NE of Payson). NWS Flagstaff sending a survey team this afternoon to confirm possible tornado. #azwx — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 19, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.