Man dead after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix

Police say Allen-Winchester was driving his motorcycle south on Cave Creek Road and crashed...
Police say Allen-Winchester was driving his motorcycle south on Cave Creek Road and crashed into the car, which was driving from one side of the street to the other.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Saturday evening after a crash involving a motorcycle and car in north Phoenix.

After a call reporting the crash around 5:30 p.m., officers went to the area near Cave Creek and Nisbet roads, south of Greenway Parkway, where they found 19-year-old Matthew Allen-Winchester seriously hurt. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police say Allen-Winchester was driving his motorcycle south on Cave Creek Road and crashed into the car, which was driving from one side of the street to the other. Police say the car driver stayed in the area and that they’re determining if there are other factors that led up to the crash.

