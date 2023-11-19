Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested after short barricade in his car in Phoenix

Officers tracked down the vehicle as it crashed into another vehicle on Indian School Road near...
Officers tracked down the vehicle as it crashed into another vehicle on Indian School Road near Interstate 17.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was arrested overnight after a short barricade situation in Phoenix.

Around midnight, Phoenix police were called to help Department of Public Safety troopers after a man refused to stop for them. Officers tracked down the driver as he crashed into another vehicle on Indian School Road near Interstate 17. Officers told the man to get out, but he refused. Police then used less-than-lethal weapons to force the man out, which he eventually did.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries during the crash and has been booked into jail by troopers on multiple charges. There was no information from police if the vehicle the suspect reportedly crashed into was occupied or not.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez denied shooting Gomez but admitting having the gun after the shooting,...
Love triangle ends with 19-year-old woman killing rival in Maryvale, police say
Glendale Police have identified the suspect killed as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson.
Police identify suspect killed in shootout with Goodyear officers in Avondale
The second suspect later surrendered peacefully.
Scottsdale detectives shoot, kill suspect while rescuing man in Mesa; 2nd suspect arrested
Arizona's Family news drone spotted SWAT teams arriving on scene.
Man dead, his wife uninjured after standoff at home in Peoria

Latest News

A crash has blocked off multiple lanes on westbound Loop 202 near Phoenix Sky Harbor.
Crash blocked multiple lanes on L202 west near Phoenix Sky Harbor
Police say Allen-Winchester was driving his motorcycle south on Cave Creek Road and crashed...
Man dead after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix
FLASH bus services are expected to stop running as early as June 2024.
Valley Metro to possibly put the brakes on ASU student bus service
Dozens of Burrowing Owls have made the city's empty piece of land their home.
Laveen neighborhood petitioning for owl preserve