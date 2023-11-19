Man arrested after short barricade in his car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was arrested overnight after a short barricade situation in Phoenix.

Around midnight, Phoenix police were called to help Department of Public Safety troopers after a man refused to stop for them. Officers tracked down the driver as he crashed into another vehicle on Indian School Road near Interstate 17. Officers told the man to get out, but he refused. Police then used less-than-lethal weapons to force the man out, which he eventually did.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries during the crash and has been booked into jail by troopers on multiple charges. There was no information from police if the vehicle the suspect reportedly crashed into was occupied or not.

