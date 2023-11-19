Your Life
It’s a week of temperatures in the 70s around Phoenix

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 11/19/23
By Holly Bock
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:45 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Sunday everyone! A dry system will pass to the north of the state today and will pick up the wind, especially headed into Monday across the Colorado River areas. We are tracking dry conditions heading into the new work week.

Expect a high of 74 for your Sunday in Phoenix, with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Because there is still lingering moisture to the north, Arizona’s northern and eastern areas could see rain and possibly a rain-snow mix in the higher terrain throughout the evening. Then, a ridge of high pressure will build over the West Coast, which will allow for temperatures to warm up to the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, another system will pass to the north of the state, and this trough will cool temperatures back into the mid-70s. We are looking at 74 degrees in Phoenix for Thanksgiving and 70 degrees next weekend.

