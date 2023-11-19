It’s a week of temperatures in the 70s around Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Sunday everyone! A dry system will pass to the north of the state today and will pick up the wind, especially headed into Monday across the Colorado River areas. We are tracking dry conditions heading into the new work week.

Expect a high of 74 for your Sunday in Phoenix, with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Because there is still lingering moisture to the north, Arizona’s northern and eastern areas could see rain and possibly a rain-snow mix in the higher terrain throughout the evening. Then, a ridge of high pressure will build over the West Coast, which will allow for temperatures to warm up to the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, another system will pass to the north of the state, and this trough will cool temperatures back into the mid-70s. We are looking at 74 degrees in Phoenix for Thanksgiving and 70 degrees next weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.