Crash blocked multiple lanes on L202 west near Phoenix Sky Harbor
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A crash Saturday morning on westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain between 32nd and 40th streets had blocked off multiple lanes, causing a huge backup. The crash happened in the early 8 o′clock hour. Cars were forced into a single lane as crews investigated the crash and cleaned it up.
The crash has been cleared as of 9:05 a.m. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety to learn more about what caused the crash.
