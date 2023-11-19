Crash blocked multiple lanes on L202 west near Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A crash Saturday morning on westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain between 32nd and 40th streets had blocked off multiple lanes, causing a huge backup. The crash happened in the early 8 o′clock hour. Cars were forced into a single lane as crews investigated the crash and cleaned it up.

The crash has been cleared as of 9:05 a.m. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety to learn more about what caused the crash.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 19, 2023

