Arizona Cardinals lose 16 - 21 to Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after throwing an incomplete...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after throwing an incomplete pass on a fourth down in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, TX (3TV/CBS 5) — Though the Arizona Cardinals started off promising during the start, they eventually lost the game against the Houston Texans.

The Red Birds came out with a bang to kick off the game. On just the third play of the game, Murray threw a 48-yard bomb to Rondale Moore, who beat three Houston defenders. Moore easily went in for the score, giving Arizona an early 7-0 lead. However, Houston answered back just a couple of drives later. Stroud completed two deep passes and topped the drive off with a 20-yard touchdown to Dalton Schultz to even the score.

Houston’s offense then broke open the game, much to the dismay of the Cardinals’ defense. Stroud then led the team downfield again, and Houston took the lead after Devin Singletary rushed into the endzone for an 11-yard score. Houston’s defense then put the brakes on Murray. Murray took a shot deep intended for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown but was picked off by Derek Stingley Jr. Luckily, Houston couldn’t capitalize on the Cardinals’ mistake. Stroud opted for a shot in the endzone to give the Texans a wider lead, but Jalen Thompson had other plans. Thompson picked off Stroud’s pass in the endzone, providing some relief to Cardinals fans.

The relief was short-lived, however. In a one-on-one matchup, Houston rookie wide receiver Tank Dell beat Marco Wilson in a wide route. Dell went up for the high throw and came down with the ball, giving Houston a commanding 21-10 lead going into halftime. The rookie combo was successful for Houston in the first half. Stroud had 259 yards and two touchdowns, while Dell had 120 receiving yards. Meanwhile, the Cardinals had a bit of a slow start to the game. Murray put up 99 yards and a touchdown, but the team was only able to get eight first downs.

The second half was a struggle for the Red Birds, though they were able to get a touchdown with some impressive plays. However, the Texans defense was able to stop the Cardinals during a 4th down and about 5 feet from the endzone. The Cardinals lost 16 - 21.

The Cardinals will travel back home to face the Los Angeles Rams next week at 2:05 p.m.

