Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A 9-year-old girl was killed in an accident at an elementary school in the Tucson area on Friday, Nov. 17.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at Centennial Elementary (2200 West Wetmore Road) around 2:22 p.m.

The girl was helping close a large metal gate when it fell on her, according to the PCSD. She died at a local hospital.

In a letter to parents, the Flowing Wells Unified School District said “This is a tragic event and we are all grieving.”

The district said counselors will be at the school Monday to support students and staff.

