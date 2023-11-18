Woman hospitalized after Chandler police shooting at shopping center

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after a police officer opened fire because investigators say she didn’t obey commands about her gun in her motorhome at a Chandler shopping center on Friday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., an officer was called to the outdoor mall at Ray Road and Priest Drive for a woman who needed to be checked on. Details on the shooting are limited, but Chandler police say their officer saw the woman in her 30s had a gun in her RV. The woman refused to respond to the officer’s commands, and the officer then shot at the woman. She was injured, so she was taken to the hospital, where she is expected to be released sometime on Friday night. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

This is the 55th officer-involved shooting in Arizona in 2023.

