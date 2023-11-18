Your Life
WATCH: 3-month-old husky rescued from wall at Arizona home

Arizona Humane Society was called about a husky puppy that got his head stuck in a wall last weekend.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A puppy got stuck last week after peeking his head through a wall. Neighbors in a Valley neighborhood spotted the 3-month-old husky with more fluff than brains struggling to get his head back out of a cinderblock designed to flow out of the backyard and called the Arizona Humane Society. Emergency Animal Medical Technician arrived on the scene and first tried to wiggle the husky free. When that didn’t work, he had to bring out the tools to chip away at the block while the pup stayed put, looking like he was questioning his decision to stick his head through the hole.

