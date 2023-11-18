Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Seven salmonella cases in Arizona linked to fruit part of outbreak in 14 other states

Whole and pre-cut cantaloupes have caused dozens of cases of salmonella infection.
Whole and pre-cut cantaloupes have caused dozens of cases of salmonella infection.(Unsplash | Unsplash / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
By David Baker and Brenda Goodman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Seven Arizonans have gotten sick because of contaminated cantaloupes, and they’re part of a salmonella outbreak in more than a dozen other states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 17 people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported, but the agency didn’t break those numbers down by state. The true number of sick people is likely much higher, the CDC said. The seven cases in Arizona are the most in one state in the country. Fourteen other states have cases, including five each in Minnesota and California. The first case was reported on Oct. 17.

In Canada, authorities found salmonella bacteria on cantaloupes from Mexico that were genetically related to the strain that’s making people sick. The tainted cantaloupes were sold at multiple retailers. As a result of the investigation, Malichita brand whole cantaloupes from Mexico – sold in stores between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 – have been recalled, as have Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe and fruit products sold in Oklahoma between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10. Aldi stores have recalled whole and pre-cut cantaloupe and fruit products sold in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31.

The CDC is advising people not to eat or serve the recalled fruit. It’s also important to wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with it. Seek medical attention if you develop symptoms of severe illness such as bloody diarrhea, high fever or dehydration.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans
A shooting in a Peoria neighborhood left a man and a woman dead early Saturday morning, Nov....
Married couple shot to death inside Peoria home; no arrests made

Latest News

Lifts officially opened at 9 a.m. on Friday at Flagstaff's Snowbowl and people were ready to...
Snowbowl in Flagstaff officially opens despite no natural snow
During the time of Melody Harrison's dissapearance (left), Shannon Aumock (center) and Brandy...
Apache Junction Jane Doe similar to 1992 serial killer victims
Deputies met with the family, got a description of the girl and immediately began searching the...
Gila County deputies rescue toddler from wash hours after she went missing
Chandler police did not say if anyone was hurt in the robberies or how much money the suspect...
Reward offered for information on man accused of armed robberies at Chandler businesses