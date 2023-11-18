Seven salmonella cases in Arizona linked to fruit part of outbreak in 14 other states

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Seven Arizonans have gotten sick because of contaminated cantaloupes, and they’re part of a salmonella outbreak in more than a dozen other states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 17 people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported, but the agency didn’t break those numbers down by state. The true number of sick people is likely much higher, the CDC said. The seven cases in Arizona are the most in one state in the country. Fourteen other states have cases, including five each in Minnesota and California. The first case was reported on Oct. 17.

In Canada, authorities found salmonella bacteria on cantaloupes from Mexico that were genetically related to the strain that’s making people sick. The tainted cantaloupes were sold at multiple retailers. As a result of the investigation, Malichita brand whole cantaloupes from Mexico – sold in stores between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 – have been recalled, as have Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe and fruit products sold in Oklahoma between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10. Aldi stores have recalled whole and pre-cut cantaloupe and fruit products sold in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31.

The CDC is advising people not to eat or serve the recalled fruit. It’s also important to wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with it. Seek medical attention if you develop symptoms of severe illness such as bloody diarrhea, high fever or dehydration.

