Reward offered for information on man accused of armed robberies at Chandler businesses

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chandler Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

On Monday, Nov. 6, police say a man went into three businesses in the Chandler area between 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., confronted the clerks, and demanded all the cash from the register. Police say in one of the robberies, the suspect used a large machete to threaten the victim. Chandler police did not say if anyone was hurt in the robberies or how much money the suspect got away with.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid-20s, about 5 foot 5 to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build and, at the time of the robberies, was wearing a black cap, a blue bandana over his face, and black clothes, including a black shirt with the word “Hustle” on the back, white socks, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at silentwitness.org.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect. (Chandler Police Department)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.