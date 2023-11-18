Your Life
Multiple people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th...
Multiple people were shot at 36th Street and McDowell, left, and the suspect crashed at 44th Street and Campbell Avenue, right.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Multiple people are seriously hurt after a shooting at a strip mall in east Phoenix on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to a shooting at a strip mall near 36th Street and McDowell Road. Officers found multiple people who had been shot. Police say the shooter drove away from the scene, and a witness followed them to 44th Street and Campbell Avenue, which is north of Indian School Road, where the suspect’s car crashed. Police say a man who was the shooting suspect at the mall was detained at the crash scene. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

