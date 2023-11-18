Multiple people shot at east Phoenix strip mall; suspect detained after crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Multiple people are seriously hurt after a shooting at a strip mall in east Phoenix on Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to a shooting at a strip mall near 36th Street and McDowell Road. Officers found multiple people who had been shot. Police say the shooter drove away from the scene, and a witness followed them to 44th Street and Campbell Avenue, which is north of Indian School Road, where the suspect’s car crashed. Police say a man who was the shooting suspect at the mall was detained at the crash scene. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

