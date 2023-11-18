First Alert Weather Day: Arizonans waking up to rain across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Happy Saturday, everyone! It is nice to wake up to rain in some parts of our state!

The low-pressure system that has been off the coast of California has finally brought the rain we were tracking. We have a First Alert Day for Saturday because of this change in weather. On Thursday, Sky Harbor, the official rain gauge for Phoenix, picked up 0.09″ of rain, but before that, we hadn’t gotten measurable rain since September 12.

Saturday morning, widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will be the case, with lingering showers possible east of Phoenix in the afternoon. The best window for rain is between 5 and 10 a.m. this morning across south-central Arizona. Then, the activity looks to move eastward later in the morning.

Some models are hinting at around a quarter of an inch of rain in Phoenix possible. Areas northeast of Phoenix could see more rain, but the threat of flooding is still low. High temperatures are expected near 77 degrees on Saturday and cooling a few degrees on Sunday. Another system will pass through the state Sunday, bringing additional rain chances to the high terrain and kicking up the wind Sunday afternoon into Monday.

