First Alert Weather Day: Arizonans waking up to rain across the Valley

Arizona's Family First Alert Weather breaking logo
Arizona's Family First Alert Weather breaking logo(azfamily)
By Holly Bock
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE FIRST ALERT WEATHER RADAR

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Happy Saturday, everyone! It is nice to wake up to rain in some parts of our state!

The low-pressure system that has been off the coast of California has finally brought the rain we were tracking. We have a First Alert Day for Saturday because of this change in weather. On Thursday, Sky Harbor, the official rain gauge for Phoenix, picked up 0.09″ of rain, but before that, we hadn’t gotten measurable rain since September 12.

Saturday morning, widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms will be the case, with lingering showers possible east of Phoenix in the afternoon. The best window for rain is between 5 and 10 a.m. this morning across south-central Arizona. Then, the activity looks to move eastward later in the morning.

Some models are hinting at around a quarter of an inch of rain in Phoenix possible. Areas northeast of Phoenix could see more rain, but the threat of flooding is still low. High temperatures are expected near 77 degrees on Saturday and cooling a few degrees on Sunday. Another system will pass through the state Sunday, bringing additional rain chances to the high terrain and kicking up the wind Sunday afternoon into Monday.

WEATHER VIDEOS AND PHOTOS

Send Arizona’s Family your videos and photos here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Friday, 11/17/2023.

Rain expected in Phoenix area

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Friday, 11/17/2023.

Weather Forecast

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Friday, 11/17/2023.

Expect rain in the Phoenix area on Saturday morning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Friday, 11/17/2023.

Forecast

The Valley can expect a wet Saturday morning.

It’s going to rain Saturday morning in the Phoenix area

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Royal Norman
Rainfall amounts in the Valley are expected to be at about ¼” or more.

Forecast

Rain is the forecast this weekend.

Rain chances going up!

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ian Schwartz
Showers will start after midnight and continue through the early afternoon in Phoenix on Saturday.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Rain is the forecast this weekend.

Cooler temps and rain possible around Phoenix this weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12 p.m. update for Friday, 11/17/23

Weather Forecast

Look for chances of rain across Arizona on Saturday morning.

Rain expected for the Phoenix-area this weekend

Updated: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST
|
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5 a.m. Update for Friday, 11/17/23

News

Expect overnight rain diminishing and cooler temperatures on Friday

Light showers overnight, Friday cooler with more rain expected Saturday

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:46 PM MST
|
Expect overnight rain to taper off bringing cooler temperatures on Friday and another round of rain on Saturday.

Weather Forecast

AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Thursday, 11/16/23

Rain should hit southern Arizona tonight but not Phoenix area

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST
|
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Thursday, 11/16/23

Forecast

Showers should begin early Saturday morning and last, off and on, through mainly the noon hour.

Phoenix gets first rain in 2 months; First Alert Weather Day set for Saturday

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST
|
By Sean McLaughlin
There is still a good chance for more measurable rain on Saturday.

Weather Forecast

An area of low pressure off the California coast will push another round of wet weather into...

Look for chances of rain across Arizona

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST
|
AZFamily First Alert Weather Noon Update for 11/16/2023