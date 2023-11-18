Your Life
Fall-like temperatures in Phoenix area just in time for Thanksgiving

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Saturday, 11/18/2023.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the weekend, and we finally saw some rain! Most of the rain actually was on Saturday morning. There will be less than a 10% chance of seeing more rain in the Valley on Saturday evening. Highs this weekend will be in the mid-70s, making for nice fall-like afternoons for the Phoenix area.

On Sunday, we are tracking a 20% chance for another round of rain in northern Arizona. There is also a wind advisory for the mountain areas into Sunday evening. There is also a winter weather advisory for far north Arizona near Page and Northeastern Arizona on Sunday till 8 p.m.

For the Valley this week, we will stay in the mid-70s. On Thanksgiving, highs will be around 75 with cloudy skies. This week, the lows will be in the low 50s, making for some chilly mornings.

