The Buzz: A ‘buzzy’ weekend of movies for Arizona movie lovers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Since the writers and actors strike ended, Tara Hitchcock has been busy talking with the stars, directors and producers of upcoming movies. This week, she spoke with two of the stars from the upcoming “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” the director of “Trolls Band Together” and Taika Waititi, who directed “Next Goal Wins,” based on a story of America Samoa’s journey to change their perception as the team who lost 31-0 during a 2001 FIFA qualifying match.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”

The upcoming "Hunter Games" movies will tell the origin story of President Coriolanus Snow, the main antagonist of the original trilogy.

The movie tells the story of how Cornelius Snow, played by Donald Sutherland in the original movie trilogy, became such an evil ruler. British actor Tom Blyth plays the young Snow, and Rachel Zegler, who is best known for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” plays one of the “Tributes” chosen in the movie to fight. The movie takes place years before the original movies. The movie is out now in theaters.

“Trolls Band Together”

NSYNC reunited not just for new music but also for a new animated movie from Dreamworks.

Get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion as late 90s icons NSYNC reunite in DreamWorks’ “Trolls Band Together,” based on the Troll doll toy line. Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick head up the cast once again, but this time, Timberlake’s character must confront his past as part of a boyband that broke up years ago but must get back together to help one of his brothers. The movie is out in theaters now.

“Next Goal Wins”

Years after a 31-0 loss to Australia during a 2001 FIFA qualifying match, the American Somoa soccer team gets help from a coach who doesn't want to be there.

He’s directed some of Marvel’s biggest blockbusters, but now Taika Waititi is back behind the camera sharing a story about the worst defeat in the history of international soccer. “Next Goal Wins” is based on the true story of the American Samoan National Soccer team, who famously lost 31-0 to Australia during a 2001 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

