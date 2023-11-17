Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

The Toy Insider: Top toys for ‘kidults’ this holiday season

On Your Side's Susan Campbell breaks down the hottest holiday toys for grown-ups who are kids at heart!
By Susan Campbell
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This year, even grown-ups made Santa’s “nice” list. “I really think we’re in this fun era where everyone realized you’re never too old for toys,” said Madeleine Buckley, a senior editor for The Toy Insider. “There’s this whole new ‘kidult’ moment that we’re having right now.”

For those big kids in our lives, there are throwbacks abound on The Toy Insider’s list of hot toys for the holiday season, beginning with the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano for $19.99. “I really think this could not be more perfect example of 90s kid culture in one item,” Buckley said. “In this, you actually get to raise magical creatures from the world of Harry Potter, and I think if you open this Christmas morning as an adult, it will really transport you back into those childhood moments.”

Pokémon puzzles may take you back in time, too. “Pokémon has been around for more than 25 years,” Buckley said. “One of the new additions this year that really fits in that ‘kidult’ toy category is their selection of puzzles. What I love about these puzzles is it really has that adult audience in mind. It’s beautiful painting inspired depictions instead of just a straightforward image straight up from the Pokémon game.” The collection of puzzles ranges in price from $16.99 to $19.99.

The next top toy is part of a collection, too. “This is called DZNR,” Buckley said. “This is a line of plush collectable toys.” The toys are all about pop culture to appeal to kids and adult collectors. “This collection I have here are actually transformers inspired. Each one is split down the middle and shows what’s inside, so one half is designed to look like the exterior of the robot and the other is designed to look like the interior,” Buckley said. They stand up on their own, so they’re good for play and display for $14.99 each.

Finally, it’s game time for grown-ups with the Yellowstone Party Game. “In the game, players all take on a character from the show, either a member of the Dutton family or someone they know, and you find out yourself whether you are loyal to the Dutton ranch or if you are disloyal,” Buckley said. “And just like in the show, different crises will come up, and you, your character, have to play through the game and survive.” This game is best for players 17 years old and up and retails for $19.99.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans
Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
A shooting in a Peoria neighborhood left a man and a woman dead early Saturday morning, Nov....
Married couple shot to death inside Peoria home; no arrests made

Latest News

On Your Side's Susan Campbell breaks down the hottest holiday toys for grown-ups who are kids...
Check out the hottest holiday toys for adults
Phoenix used to have a low cost of living but now a new analysis says the Valley of the Sun is...
Phoenix area among most expensive cities to live in
The average household in Phoenix pays $2,272 per month, 11% more than the U.S. average.
Phoenix ranked 16th most expensive city for common household bills
If you're thinking about a new job for the new year, experts from Top Employers Institute weigh...
How to make your résumé stand out from the crowd