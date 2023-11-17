The Toy Insider: Top toys for ‘kidults’ this holiday season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This year, even grown-ups made Santa’s “nice” list. “I really think we’re in this fun era where everyone realized you’re never too old for toys,” said Madeleine Buckley, a senior editor for The Toy Insider. “There’s this whole new ‘kidult’ moment that we’re having right now.”

For those big kids in our lives, there are throwbacks abound on The Toy Insider’s list of hot toys for the holiday season, beginning with the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano for $19.99. “I really think this could not be more perfect example of 90s kid culture in one item,” Buckley said. “In this, you actually get to raise magical creatures from the world of Harry Potter, and I think if you open this Christmas morning as an adult, it will really transport you back into those childhood moments.”

Pokémon puzzles may take you back in time, too. “Pokémon has been around for more than 25 years,” Buckley said. “One of the new additions this year that really fits in that ‘kidult’ toy category is their selection of puzzles. What I love about these puzzles is it really has that adult audience in mind. It’s beautiful painting inspired depictions instead of just a straightforward image straight up from the Pokémon game.” The collection of puzzles ranges in price from $16.99 to $19.99.

The next top toy is part of a collection, too. “This is called DZNR,” Buckley said. “This is a line of plush collectable toys.” The toys are all about pop culture to appeal to kids and adult collectors. “This collection I have here are actually transformers inspired. Each one is split down the middle and shows what’s inside, so one half is designed to look like the exterior of the robot and the other is designed to look like the interior,” Buckley said. They stand up on their own, so they’re good for play and display for $14.99 each.

Finally, it’s game time for grown-ups with the Yellowstone Party Game. “In the game, players all take on a character from the show, either a member of the Dutton family or someone they know, and you find out yourself whether you are loyal to the Dutton ranch or if you are disloyal,” Buckley said. “And just like in the show, different crises will come up, and you, your character, have to play through the game and survive.” This game is best for players 17 years old and up and retails for $19.99.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.