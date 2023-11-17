Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspect arrested after man shot to death in west Phoenix

Christopher Hernandez, 44, is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 31-year-old...
Christopher Hernandez, 44, is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 31-year-old Renato Espinoza.(Arizona's Family / Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A suspect is in custody after police say he shot and killed another man in west Phoenix earlier this week.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers found a man, since identified as 31-year-old Renato Espinoza, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital a short time later.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested 44-year-old Christopher Hernandez on Thursday night. He was booked on charges including murder and assault.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. Video from the scene Wednesday night showed crime scene tape blocking a parking lot in the area and a small red sedan being towed away.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans
A shooting in a Peoria neighborhood left a man and a woman dead early Saturday morning, Nov....
Married couple shot to death inside Peoria home; no arrests made
The boy died at the hospital while the man is in critical condition.
9-year-old dead, man hospitalized after being hit by car in Chandler

Latest News

Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
LIVE: Police provide update on church leader shot while preaching on Glendale street corner
Skiers and snowboarders were ready to hit the slopes for opening day at Arizona Snowbowl!
Guests enjoying opening day at Arizona Snowbowl
Crews are now testing for other viruses like the flu and RSV as well.
Tempe wastewater being tested for viruses, opioids
Andrew was selected from over 2,400 entries in the National Down Syndrome Society’s call for...
Peoria student featured on jumbotron to raise awareness for Down Syndrome