Suspect arrested after man shot to death in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is in custody after police say he shot and killed another man in west Phoenix earlier this week.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers found a man, since identified as 31-year-old Renato Espinoza, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital a short time later.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested 44-year-old Christopher Hernandez on Thursday night. He was booked on charges including murder and assault.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. Video from the scene Wednesday night showed crime scene tape blocking a parking lot in the area and a small red sedan being towed away.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.