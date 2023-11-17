Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Sammy “The Bull” Gravano reveals thoughts on 2 Netflix shows about Mafia career

Gravano is not shy about his role in the Mafia, saying he was involved with 19 murders.
Gravano is not shy about his role in the Mafia, saying he was involved with 19 murders.(Arizona's Family)
By Briana Whitney
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — He’s the former underboss of the Gambino crime family, second in charge to famed mob boss John Gotti.

Since his prison release, Sammy “The Bull” Gravano has made Phoenix his home, and now his life, including turning on Gotti in court, is a focus of two new Netflix shows. It begs the question: why has the Mafia become one of the most popular true crime topics on screen?

If you know Gotti, you know his underboss, Sammy The Bull. They were a duo until Gravano turned on him in court after Gotti betrayed him, throwing Gravano under the bus for his crimes. “He said that’s the way it’s gotta be. I’m the boss. The boss has gotta go free, and that’s when I made the decision: f*** him. F*** Cosa Nostra. And I went on the other side to the government. I flipped,” Gravano said.

Gravano’s life and time in the Mafia is now on full display in two new Netflix docuseries, “How to Become a Mob Boss” and ‘Get Gotti.” “What’s your take on the fact that people seem to have such an intrigue with the Mafia even to this day?” asked True Crime Arizona correspondent Briana Whitney. “I really don’t really know. It’s that bad boy thing. I think everybody has that little bit of want to be a bad boy, or do certain things that you’ve maybe fantasized about, so now you’re talking about or looking at guys who did that,” Gravano said.

Gravano is not shy about his role in the Mafia. He said he was involved with 19 murders, including the planning and execution. “Of the 19 murders you were involved, in how many did you physically pull the trigger on?” asked Whitney. “A few,” said Gravano.

“So, most people would probably consider that a serial killer. Do you consider yourself a serial killer?” asked Whitney. “No,” said Gravano.

“Why?” asked Whitney. “What do I consider a serial killer? A person who kills for no reason. For self-enjoyment, or whatever,” said Gravano.

He told us he absolutely disagrees with serial killers, who he believes are psychologically stimulated by murder. To Gravano, his murders were merely orders. “Cosa Nostra is the government to me. I’m a soldier in Cosa Nostra. So, when I’m ordered to kill, I kill,” he said.

He’s most well-known for being the underboss to Gotto, then famously becoming a government informant in a trial where his testimony and wiretaps took “The Teflon Don” down.

But it was he and Gotti who carried out the murder of their boss, Paul Castellano. New to us Thursday, Gravano said he never wanted Gotti to become boss after Castellano in the first place. He wanted Frank DeCicco to be the boss and told him. “You become the boss. I didn’t want John to be the boss,” Gravano said. “He’s got an ego like the Empire State Building.”

Fast forward to life after prison, Gravano now focuses on prison reform, humane conditions while incarcerated, and fighting the drug epidemic. “These are things that fill my life now,” Gravano said with pride.

But in true Gravano style, with a true sense of humor, he said he can’t possibly be perfect. “I’m not a drinker. I don’t do drugs. I don’t gamble. I’m a womanizer, what?! Can I say that?! Just a little bit. I gotta have something!” he laughed.

You can watch “How to Become a Mob Boss” and “Get Gotti” on Netflix, and if you want to learn more about Sammy the Bull, he has his own YouTube channel and podcast called “Our Thing,” and you can listen to our past True Crime Arizona podcast episode with him about his life, and what he learned after becoming a government informant.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans

Latest News

An Apache Junction-area woman has been arrested in connection to a "love-triangle" murder in...
Apache Junction-area woman arrested in 1985 Wisconsin murder
Andee Dinan put up fliers more than three years after her daughter, Sandee Hines, went missing.
Mother fears missing Sandee Hines may be dead after disappearing with a child sex crimes fugitive
A Mesa woman disappeared with a man on the run from the law over child sex crime allegations...
Mother fears Mesa daughter is dead after she fled with fugitive in 2020
The niece of missing Anthem woman JoAnn Dudek reveals new bizarre details about the case but...
Bizarre new details in disappearance of JoAnn Dudek from Anthem
Investigators on JoAnn Dudek's case have served multiple search warrants, and they are waiting...
New details in bizarre case of missing Anthem woman JoAnn Dudek one year after disappearance