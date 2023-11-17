Rain chances going up!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan on a dry day today in Phoenix with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. It’ll be humid out there and warm for your Friday.

We are going to start to see a push of rain, and possibly thunderstorms, overnight into Saturday morning. We have a First Alert day for Saturday because of the thunderstorm threat in the Valley.

Showers will start after midnight and continue through the early afternoon in Phoenix on Saturday. Some storms could produce lightning and isolated heavy rain.

By Saturday afternoon, Phoenix could walk away with a quarter to a half inch of rain. We are not expecting widespread severe weather, but some gusty winds are possible with thunderstorms that do develop.

We should say dry in Phoenix by Saturday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday, the mountains in northern Arizona will hold the chance for some rain, but we should stay dry, and Phoenix will have highs around 74 degrees.

Next week looks great, with temperatures in the 70s and dry conditions. The early look at Thanksgiving shows partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 70s in the Valley. Have a great weekend!

