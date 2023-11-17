Your Life
Phoenix middle school teacher wins Pay It Forward award

Estrada has a genuine concern for his students’ academic success.
By Paul Horton
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Madison Meadows Middle School in Phoenix to Hugo Estrada, a teacher who inspires his students to reach their full potential.

“I would like to nominate Mr. Estrada because he goes above and beyond to teach his students. He’s an amazing tutor and a great mentor,” said David Pacheco, a student at Madison Meadows.

Estrada has worked at Madison Meadows for eight years. You can count on him to help tutor students before school starts or even after school. Because of his hard work and dedication, eighth grader Pacheco wanted to Pay It Forward to him.

We walked up to Estrada’s class. “Mr. Estrada, I would like to nominate you for Pay It Forward,” said Pacheco. “Good to meet you, Mr. Estrada. We got a letter from David and his Mom,” said Arizona’s Family meteorologist Paul Horton.

Estrada has a genuine concern for his students’ academic success. You can tell he loves being a teacher. “I guess it’s seeing that ‘a-ha’ moment. Seeing a student that is struggling with something and they are having a hard time. After going through it multiple times and seeing that light bulb moment and, they say, ‘I finally get it.’ That makes it pretty special,” he said.

