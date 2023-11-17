Peoria student featured on jumbotron to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley 7th-grader was honored with a special surprise in the Big Apple! Andrew Romero, a student at Desert Valley Elementary School in Peoria, had his photo featured on two jumbotron screens in New York to help spread awareness for Down Syndrome.

A one-hour video of roughly 500 photos of teens, adults and children from all 50 states is being shown right in the heart of New York City. It’s helping to promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome. Andrew was selected from over 2,400 entries in the National Down Syndrome Society’s call for photos. When he saw himself, Andrew was thrilled and said, “I’m famous!”

