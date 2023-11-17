Your Life
Overnight hit-and-run leaves man seriously hurt in Phoenix

Just before 1:30 a.m., investigators say a driver struck a man near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an overnight hit-and-run has left a man in the hospital on Friday. Just before 1:30 a.m., investigators say a driver struck a man near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say after the collision, the driver involved took off.

The intersection was blocked for a majority of the night but reopened around 6 a.m. Authorities are still working to find out what led up to the collision. No description of the suspect’s vehicle has been released.

