Jane Doe identified in 30-year-old Apache Junction cold case

Through a DNA match, Apache Junction Police have identified a body found in 1992 as 15-year-old...
Through a DNA match, Apache Junction Police have identified a body found in 1992 as 15-year-old Melody Harrison.(Apache Junction Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - A 30-year mystery about the identity of an Apache Junction Jane Doe case has come to a close thanks to the determined effort of investigators and DNA genetic genealogy techniques.

Fifteen-year-old Melody Harrison was reported missing from Phoenix in June of 1992. Her remains were found in a remote desert area of Apache Junction on the northwest corner of Idaho Road and Baseline Road on Aug. 6, 1992. The discovery sparked a thorough forensic investigation to try and identify her that lasted for three decades.

At the time she went missing, Harrison’s family filed the initial missing person report through the Phoenix Police Department. However, possible sightings of her by people telling the family they had seen Melody in multiple locations led them to believe she had started a new life and did not want to go home. She was removed from the missing person’s database in August 1996. Her family thought she was still alive and had no clue her unidentified remains were located four years earlier.

In 2008, Apache Junction Police Investigator Stephanie Bourgeois picked up the case. She retested evidence using newer technology, but her efforts didn’t get her closer to the identification, and even though other investigative tools were used, the case went cold.

Then, in 2018, the Apache Junction Police Department hired the DNA Doe Project in order to conduct forensic investigative genetic genealogy to further develop Apache Junction Jane Doe’s DNA profile. Thanks to Bourgeois’ work, along with dozens of volunteer investigative genetic genealogists, Harrison was given back her identity. “There is peace of mind having found Melody’s identity and sharing with her family, but there isn’t closure surrounding the circumstances of her death,” Bourgeois said. “We are still searching to find out how she might have passed away.”

The Apache Junction Police Department is asking for information from anyone who can shed light on how Harrison got to Apache Junction during the time of her disappearance in 1992. Any details regarding her close friends or relationships could be instrumental in solving this case. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-948-6377, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

