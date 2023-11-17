Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

It’s going to rain Saturday morning in the Phoenix area

Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day
The Valley can expect a wet Saturday morning.
The Valley can expect a wet Saturday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For several days, we’ve been watching a storm system spinning off the coast of California. Cut off from the main jet stream, the low-pressure system did pull some moisture into the state both Thursday morning and Thursday night. Generally, rainfall amounts were light. Once that “lead” moisture pushed out, Friday was a mostly sunny day with highs reaching into the low 80s. That’s still above average as the typical high on today’s date in Phoenix is 76 degrees.

The next 24 hours will feature big changes as that storm system out in the Pacific comes on shore. It will move rather quickly. We should see rain developing around the Valley after midnight during the early morning hours on Saturday. As the system moves in, we expect a fair amount of convective activity, so expect isolated thunderstorms and the chance for brief, heavy rain. The rain chances peak around 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and begin to fall out of the forecast pretty quickly during the early afternoon hours. However, with any of these passing systems, we can’t preclude the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm, however brief, popping up during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Rainfall amounts in the Valley are expected to be at about ¼” or more. In the mountains, we could see up to an inch of rain on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Glazer was suffering from Parkinson's and the effects of Agent Orange during the Korea...
Veterans Affairs wants vets to reapply for benefits after PACT Act
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Hans Schmidt also helps lead weekly services at the Victor Chapel as the door director.
Church leader shot in the head while preaching at Glendale street corner
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into Glendale trash cans
A shooting in a Peoria neighborhood left a man and a woman dead early Saturday morning, Nov....
Married couple shot to death inside Peoria home; no arrests made

Latest News

Rain is the forecast this weekend.
Rain chances going up!
Rain is the forecast this weekend.
Cooler temps and rain possible around Phoenix this weekend
Look for chances of rain across Arizona on Saturday morning.
Rain expected for the Phoenix-area this weekend
Expect overnight rain diminishing and cooler temperatures on Friday
Light showers overnight, Friday cooler with more rain expected Saturday