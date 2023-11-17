It’s going to rain Saturday morning in the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For several days, we’ve been watching a storm system spinning off the coast of California. Cut off from the main jet stream, the low-pressure system did pull some moisture into the state both Thursday morning and Thursday night. Generally, rainfall amounts were light. Once that “lead” moisture pushed out, Friday was a mostly sunny day with highs reaching into the low 80s. That’s still above average as the typical high on today’s date in Phoenix is 76 degrees.

The next 24 hours will feature big changes as that storm system out in the Pacific comes on shore. It will move rather quickly. We should see rain developing around the Valley after midnight during the early morning hours on Saturday. As the system moves in, we expect a fair amount of convective activity, so expect isolated thunderstorms and the chance for brief, heavy rain. The rain chances peak around 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and begin to fall out of the forecast pretty quickly during the early afternoon hours. However, with any of these passing systems, we can’t preclude the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm, however brief, popping up during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Rainfall amounts in the Valley are expected to be at about ¼” or more. In the mountains, we could see up to an inch of rain on Saturday.

