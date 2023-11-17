Help name the Phoenix Zoo’s baby female giraffe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Zoo needs your help naming their newest friend, who is already a whopping 6 feet tall and 175 pounds! The zoo’s 10-year-old Masai giraffe, Sunshine, gave birth to a healthy baby girl in late October. However, the little giraffe doesn’t have a name yet, and zookeepers need help finding the perfect name for the new bundle of joy.

Zookeepers came up with five sunshine-themed names:

Ray (Sunshine’s little ray of sun)

Aurora (meaning sunrise in Greek)

Addae (meaning morning sun)

Kianga (meaning girl and ray of light)

Mkali (meaning bright)

Zookeepers say mama and baby are doing well, but it will be a while before the two make their appearance on the African Savanna in front of the public. Guests can still visit the father, 14-year-old Miguu, along with Imara, the Zoo’s 12-year-old female giraffe.

Voting ends Monday, Nov. 27 at midnight, and the baby’s name will be announced that week. To cast your vote, click or tap here.

