Help name the Phoenix Zoo’s baby female giraffe

The zoos’ 10-year-old Masai giraffe, Sunshine, gave birth to a healthy baby girl in late October.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Zoo needs your help naming their newest friend, who is already a whopping 6 feet tall and 175 pounds! The zoo’s 10-year-old Masai giraffe, Sunshine, gave birth to a healthy baby girl in late October. However, the little giraffe doesn’t have a name yet, and zookeepers need help finding the perfect name for the new bundle of joy.

Zookeepers came up with five sunshine-themed names:

  • Ray (Sunshine’s little ray of sun)
  • Aurora (meaning sunrise in Greek)
  • Addae (meaning morning sun)
  • Kianga (meaning girl and ray of light)
  • Mkali (meaning bright)

Zookeepers say mama and baby are doing well, but it will be a while before the two make their appearance on the African Savanna in front of the public. Guests can still visit the father, 14-year-old Miguu, along with Imara, the Zoo’s 12-year-old female giraffe.

Voting ends Monday, Nov. 27 at midnight, and the baby’s name will be announced that week. To cast your vote, click or tap here.

