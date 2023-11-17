Help name the Phoenix Zoo’s baby female giraffe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Zoo needs your help naming their newest friend, who is already a whopping 6 feet tall and 175 pounds! The zoo’s 10-year-old Masai giraffe, Sunshine, gave birth to a healthy baby girl in late October. However, the little giraffe doesn’t have a name yet, and zookeepers need help finding the perfect name for the new bundle of joy.
Zookeepers came up with five sunshine-themed names:
- Ray (Sunshine’s little ray of sun)
- Aurora (meaning sunrise in Greek)
- Addae (meaning morning sun)
- Kianga (meaning girl and ray of light)
- Mkali (meaning bright)
Zookeepers say mama and baby are doing well, but it will be a while before the two make their appearance on the African Savanna in front of the public. Guests can still visit the father, 14-year-old Miguu, along with Imara, the Zoo’s 12-year-old female giraffe.
Voting ends Monday, Nov. 27 at midnight, and the baby’s name will be announced that week. To cast your vote, click or tap here.
