Driver hospitalized after crashing into a tree in Goodyear

The driver crashed near Litchfield Road and Palm Valley Boulevard.
The driver crashed near Litchfield Road and Palm Valley Boulevard.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver is in the hospital after a crash in Goodyear early Friday morning. Detectives at the scene tell Arizona’s Family the driver collided into a tree near Litchfield Road and Palm Valley Boulevard, north of McDowell Road, around 4:30 a.m. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Investigators say Litchfield Road will be closed northbound from McDowell Road to Palm Valley Boulevard. The southbound lanes are unaffected. For more traffic updates, click or tap here.

